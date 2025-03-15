Met & Namaz March 16, 2025
Partly cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail in the periphery of the city during morning hours
Max – 38.4° C
Min – 23.3° C
RH – 27%
Rainfall - NIL
Forecast. Partly cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail in the periphery of the city during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38°C and 23°C respectively.
Prayer timings
March 16 2025
15, Ramzan
Sunday
1446 H,
Fajar- 05.23 am
Zohar- 12.35 pm
Asar- 04.43 pm
Magrib- 06-32 pm
Isha- 07.39 pm
Today’s Iftar- 06.32 pm
Tomorrow’s Sehri- 05.01 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.22 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.26 pm
MOONSET – 07.24 am
MOONRISE – 08.08 pm
