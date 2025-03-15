 Top
Met & Namaz March 16, 2025

Astrology
Deccan Chronicle
15 March 2025 11:32 PM IST

Partly cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail in the periphery of the city during morning hours

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38°C and 23°C respectively. — DC Image

Max – 38.4° C

Min – 23.3° C

RH – 27%

Rainfall - NIL

Forecast. Partly cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail in the periphery of the city during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38°C and 23°C respectively.

Prayer timings

March 16 2025

15, Ramzan

Sunday

1446 H,

Fajar- 05.23 am

Zohar- 12.35 pm

Asar- 04.43 pm

Magrib- 06-32 pm

Isha- 07.39 pm

Today’s Iftar- 06.32 pm

Tomorrow’s Sehri- 05.01 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.22 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.26 pm

MOONSET – 07.24 am

MOONRISE – 08.08 pm

