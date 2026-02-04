Met & Namaz
Partly cloudy sky. Mist/hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 19°C respectively.
Weather:
Max – 28.8°C
Min – 19.2°C
RH – 42%
Rainfall - nil
Prayer timings:
5th Feb 2026
16th Shabaan
Thursday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 45 am
Zohar: 12: 40 pm
Asar: 4: 37 pm
Magrib: 6: 19 pm
Isha: 7: 28 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.46 am
Sunset TODAY – 6.13 pm
MOONSET – 8.59 am
MOONRISE – 9.26 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
