Met & Namaz

4 Feb 2026 10:47 PM IST

Met & Namaz
Weather:

Max – 28.8°C

Min – 19.2°C

RH – 42%

Rainfall - nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 19°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

5th Feb 2026

16th Shabaan

Thursday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 45 am

Zohar: 12: 40 pm

Asar: 4: 37 pm

Magrib: 6: 19 pm

Isha: 7: 28 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.46 am

Sunset TODAY – 6.13 pm

MOONSET – 8.59 am

MOONRISE – 9.26 pm

