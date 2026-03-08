MET AND NAMAZ
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 20°C respectively.
Hyderabad, March. 7
Weather
Max – 36.8
Min – 26.6
RH – 23 %
Rainfall – nil
Mainly clear sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 20°C respectively.
Namaz timings
18th Ramadan
Monday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 29 am
Zohar: 12: 37 pm
Asar: 4: 44 pm
Magrib: 6: 30 pm
Isha: 7: 37 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6: 30 pm
Tomorrow’s Saher: 5:07 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6: 28 am
Sunset TODAY – 6: 24 PM
MOONRISE – 8:39 pm
MOONSET – 9:18 pm
