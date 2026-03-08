MET AND NAMAZ

Hyderabad, March. 7





Weather



Max – 36.8

Min – 26.6

RH – 23 %

Rainfall – nil



Mainly clear sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 20°C respectively.



Namaz timings



18th Ramadan

Monday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 29 am

Zohar: 12: 37 pm

Asar: 4: 44 pm

Magrib: 6: 30 pm

Isha: 7: 37 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6: 30 pm

Tomorrow’s Saher: 5:07 am



Sunrise TOMORROW – 6: 28 am

Sunset TODAY – 6: 24 PM



MOONRISE – 8:39 pm

MOONSET – 9:18 pm



