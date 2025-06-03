May 31: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 24°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 32.8° C
Min – 24.4° C
RH – 64%
Rainfall - NIL
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain or thundershowers, accompanied with gusty winds of 40-50 km/h are very likely to occur in the city. Hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 24°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
June 3, 2025
6, Zulhijjah
Tuesday
1446 H
Fajar- 04.20 am
Zohar- 12.15 pm
Asar- 03.36 pm
Magrib- 06.48 pm
Isha- 08.09 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.40 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.47 pm
MOONSET – 12.23 am
MOONRISE – 12.24 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
