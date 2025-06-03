May 31: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 32.8° C

Min – 24.4° C

RH – 64%

Rainfall - NIL

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain or thundershowers, accompanied with gusty winds of 40-50 km/h are very likely to occur in the city. Hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 24°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

June 3, 2025

6, Zulhijjah

Tuesday

1446 H

Fajar- 04.20 am

Zohar- 12.15 pm

Asar- 03.36 pm

Magrib- 06.48 pm

Isha- 08.09 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.40 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.47 pm

MOONSET – 12.23 am

MOONRISE – 12.24 pm