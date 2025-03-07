March 8: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 35.6° C

Min – 16.2° C

RH – 16%

Rainfall - NIL

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during the morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 17°C respectively.

8th March. 2025

7th Ramzan

Saturday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5: 29 am

Zohar: 12: 37 pm

Asar: 4: 44 pm

Magrib: 6: 30 pm

Isha: 7: 37 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6:30 pm

Tomorrow’s Sheri: 5:07 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.28 am

Sunset TODAY – 18.24 pm

MOONSET – 02.01am

MOONRISE – 13.11pm