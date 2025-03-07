March 8: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 17°C
Weather:
Max – 35.6° C
Min – 16.2° C
RH – 16%
Rainfall - NIL
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during the morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 17°C respectively.
8th March. 2025
7th Ramzan
Saturday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5: 29 am
Zohar: 12: 37 pm
Asar: 4: 44 pm
Magrib: 6: 30 pm
Isha: 7: 37 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6:30 pm
Tomorrow’s Sheri: 5:07 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.28 am
Sunset TODAY – 18.24 pm
MOONSET – 02.01am
MOONRISE – 13.11pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
