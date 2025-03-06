March 7: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 34.4° C

Min – 16.7° C

RH – 12%

Rainfall - Nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 17°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

7th March. 2025

6th Ramzan

Friday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5. 30 am

Zohar: 12. 37 pm

Asar: 4. 44 pm

Magrib: 6. 30 pm

Isha: 7. 37 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6. 30 pm

Tomorrow’s Sheri: 5. 08am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.29

Sunset TODAY – 18.24

MOONSET – 01.00

MOONRISE – 12.11