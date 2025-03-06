March 7: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 17°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 34.4° C
Min – 16.7° C
RH – 12%
Rainfall - Nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 17°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
7th March. 2025
6th Ramzan
Friday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5. 30 am
Zohar: 12. 37 pm
Asar: 4. 44 pm
Magrib: 6. 30 pm
Isha: 7. 37 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6. 30 pm
Tomorrow’s Sheri: 5. 08am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.29
Sunset TODAY – 18.24
MOONSET – 01.00
MOONRISE – 12.11
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
