March 6: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 37.4° C
Min – 23.8° C
RH – 25%
Rainfall - Nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/haze conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 25°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
7th March 2024
25th Shaban
Thursday
1445 H:
Fajar: 5: 30 am
Zohar: 12: 37 pm
Asar: 4: 44 pm
Magrib: 6: 30 pm
Isha: 7: 37 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.29 am
Sunset TODAY – 6.24 pm
MOONSET – 3.58 pm
MOONRISE – 03.58 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
