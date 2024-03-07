March 6: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:



Max – 37.4° C

Min – 23.8° C

RH – 25%

Rainfall - Nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/haze conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 25°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

7th March 2024

25th Shaban

Thursday

1445 H:

Fajar: 5: 30 am

Zohar: 12: 37 pm

Asar: 4: 44 pm

Magrib: 6: 30 pm

Isha: 7: 37 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.29 am

Sunset TODAY – 6.24 pm

MOONSET – 3.58 pm

MOONRISE – 03.58 am



