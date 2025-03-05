March 6: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather

Max – 35.2

Min – 22.2

RH – 27 %

Rainfall –Nil

Partly cloudy sky. Mist or Hazy conditions very likely to occur in the morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35. degrees Celsius and 22. degrees Celsius respectively.

Namaz timing

5 Ramzan

1446 H: uh

Fajar: 5:30 am

Zohar: 12: 37 pm

Asar: 4: 43 pm

Magrib: 6:30 pm

Isha: 7:36 pm

Today Iftar 6:30 pm

Tomorrow Sheri 5: 08 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6: 30 am

Sunset TODAY – 6:23 PM

MOONRISE – 11:13 am

MOONSET – No