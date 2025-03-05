 Top
March 6: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

DC Correspondent
5 March 2025 11:12 PM IST

Partly cloudy sky

Partly cloudy sky.

Weather

Max – 35.2

Min – 22.2

RH – 27 %

Rainfall –Nil

Partly cloudy sky. Mist or Hazy conditions very likely to occur in the morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35. degrees Celsius and 22. degrees Celsius respectively.

Namaz timing

5 Ramzan

1446 H: uh

Fajar: 5:30 am

Zohar: 12: 37 pm

Asar: 4: 43 pm

Magrib: 6:30 pm

Isha: 7:36 pm

Today Iftar 6:30 pm

Tomorrow Sheri 5: 08 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6: 30 am

Sunset TODAY – 6:23 PM

MOONRISE – 11:13 am

MOONSET – No

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
namaz timing weather forecast 
India 
