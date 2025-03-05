March 6: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Partly cloudy sky
Weather
Max – 35.2
Min – 22.2
RH – 27 %
Rainfall –Nil
Partly cloudy sky. Mist or Hazy conditions very likely to occur in the morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35. degrees Celsius and 22. degrees Celsius respectively.
Namaz timing
5 Ramzan
1446 H: uh
Fajar: 5:30 am
Zohar: 12: 37 pm
Asar: 4: 43 pm
Magrib: 6:30 pm
Isha: 7:36 pm
Today Iftar 6:30 pm
Tomorrow Sheri 5: 08 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6: 30 am
Sunset TODAY – 6:23 PM
MOONRISE – 11:13 am
MOONSET – No
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
