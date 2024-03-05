March 5: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather

Max – 35.6



Min – 21.7

RH – 36 %

Rainfall – Nil

Partly cloudy sky. Misty / haze conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius and and 21. degrees Celsius respectively.

Namaz timing



23 Shabaan



1445 H: uh



Fajar: 5:31 am

Zohar: 12:38 pm

Asar: 4: 44 pm

Magrib: 6:30 pm

Isha: 7:36 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:30 am

Sunset TODAY –6:23 PM





MOONRISE – 3:01 am



MOONSET – 2:112 pm