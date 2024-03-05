Top
March 5: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

4 March 2024 8:45 PM GMT
March 5: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Max – 35.6

Min – 21.7

RH – 36 %

Rainfall – Nil

Partly cloudy sky. Misty / haze conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius and and 21. degrees Celsius respectively.

Namaz timing

23 Shabaan

1445 H: uh

Fajar: 5:31 am

Zohar: 12:38 pm

Asar: 4: 44 pm

Magrib: 6:30 pm

Isha: 7:36 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:30 am

Sunset TODAY –6:23 PM


MOONRISE – 3:01 am

MOONSET – 2:112 pm

India 
