March 31: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather: Partly cloudy sky with hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 39 deg C and 25 deg C respectively.
Maximum: 38.5 deg C
Minimum: 25.2 deg C
RH: 26%
Rainfall: nil
Prayers:
March 31, 2025
1st Shawwal
Monday
1445 H:
Fajar: 5: 10 am
Zohar: 12: 30 pm
Asar: 4: 41 pm
Magrib: 6: 34 pm
Isha: 7: 42 pm
Sunrise: 6.10
Sunset: 18.29
Moonrise: 7.22
Moonset: 20.35
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
