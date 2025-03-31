March 31: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather: Partly cloudy sky with hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 39 deg C and 25 deg C respectively.

Maximum: 38.5 deg C

Minimum: 25.2 deg C

RH: 26%

Rainfall: nil

Prayers:

March 31, 2025

1st Shawwal

Monday

1445 H:

Fajar: 5: 10 am

Zohar: 12: 30 pm

Asar: 4: 41 pm

Magrib: 6: 34 pm

Isha: 7: 42 pm

Sunrise: 6.10

Sunset: 18.29

Moonrise: 7.22

Moonset: 20.35