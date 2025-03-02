March 3: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Max – 35.4° C

Min – 21.2° C

RH – 44%

Rainfall - NIL

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during the morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 22°C respectively.





Prayer timings:

3rd March. 2025

2nd Ramzan

Monday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5: 32 am

Zohar: 12: 38 pm

Asar: 4: 44 pm

Magrib: 6: 28 pm

Isha: 7: 36 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6:28 pm

Tomorrow’s Sheri: 5:10 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.33 am

Sunset TODAY – 6.23 pm

MOONSET – 9.49 pm

MOONRISE – 8.47 am