March 3: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 22°C respectively
Max – 35.4° C
Min – 21.2° C
RH – 44%
Rainfall - NIL
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during the morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 22°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
3rd March. 2025
2nd Ramzan
Monday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5: 32 am
Zohar: 12: 38 pm
Asar: 4: 44 pm
Magrib: 6: 28 pm
Isha: 7: 36 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6:28 pm
Tomorrow’s Sheri: 5:10 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.33 am
Sunset TODAY – 6.23 pm
MOONSET – 9.49 pm
MOONRISE – 8.47 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
