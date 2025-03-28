March 29: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39°C and 25°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 39.1° C
Min – 24.4° C
RH – 28%
Rainfall - NIL
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during the morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39°C and 25°C respectively.
29th March 2025
28th Ramzan
Saturday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5: 01 am
Zohar: 12: 31 pm
Asar: 3: 43 pm
Magrib: 6: 29 pm
Isha: 7: 42 pm
Today's Iftar: 6: 36 pm
Tomorrow's Sheri: 5: 01 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.12 am
Sunset TODAY – 18.28 pm
MOONSET – 18.28am
MOONRISE – 05.56pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story