March 29: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 39.1° C

Min – 24.4° C

RH – 28%

Rainfall - NIL

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during the morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39°C and 25°C respectively.

29th March 2025

28th Ramzan

Saturday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5: 01 am

Zohar: 12: 31 pm

Asar: 3: 43 pm

Magrib: 6: 29 pm

Isha: 7: 42 pm

Today's Iftar: 6: 36 pm

Tomorrow's Sheri: 5: 01 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.12 am

Sunset TODAY – 18.28 pm

MOONSET – 18.28am

MOONRISE – 05.56pm