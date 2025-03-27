March 28: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 38.2° C

Min – 24.2° C

RH – 22%

Rainfall - Nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38°C and 24°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

28th March. 2025

27th Ramzan

Friday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5. 13 am

Zohar: 12. 31 pm

Asar: 4. 43 pm

Magrib: 6. 34 pm

Isha: 7. 42 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6. 34 pm

Tomorrow’s Sheri: 4. 51 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.13

Sunset TODAY – 18.28

MOONSET – 17.28

MOONRISE –5.15