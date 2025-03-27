March 28: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38°C and 24°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 38.2° C
Min – 24.2° C
RH – 22%
Rainfall - Nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38°C and 24°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
28th March. 2025
27th Ramzan
Friday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5. 13 am
Zohar: 12. 31 pm
Asar: 4. 43 pm
Magrib: 6. 34 pm
Isha: 7. 42 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6. 34 pm
Tomorrow’s Sheri: 4. 51 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.13
Sunset TODAY – 18.28
MOONSET – 17.28
MOONRISE –5.15
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
