March 27: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 36.7° C

Min – 23.2° C

RH – 24%

Rainfall - 000.0mm

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 23°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

27th March. 2025

26th Ramzan

Thursday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5.13 am

Zohar: 12.32 pm

Asar: 4.43 pm

Magrib: 6.34 pm

Isha: 7. 41 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6.34 pm

Tomorrow’s Sheri: 4.53 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.13

Sunset TODAY – 18.28

MOONSET – 16.28

MOONRISE – 04.34