March 27: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 23°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 36.7° C
Min – 23.2° C
RH – 24%
Rainfall - 000.0mm
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 23°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
27th March. 2025
26th Ramzan
Thursday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5.13 am
Zohar: 12.32 pm
Asar: 4.43 pm
Magrib: 6.34 pm
Isha: 7. 41 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6.34 pm
Tomorrow’s Sheri: 4.53 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.13
Sunset TODAY – 18.28
MOONSET – 16.28
MOONRISE – 04.34
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
