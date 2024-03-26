Top
Home » Lifestyle » Astrology

March 26: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Astrology
DC Correspondent
25 March 2024 7:24 PM GMT
March 26: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
x

Weather

Max – 37.0

Min – 24.6

RH – 29%

Rainfall – Nil


Partly cloudy sky. Haze conditions very likely to prevail during morning Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37 degrees Celsius and 24. degrees Celsius respectively.


Namaz timing

14 Ramzan

1445 H: uh

Fajar: 5:16 am

Zohar: 12:32 pm

Asar: 4: 43 pm

Magrib: 6:34 pm

Isha: 7:42 pm

Iftar (same day) 6:34pm

Saher (Next day) 4:55 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:14 am

Sunset TODAY –6:28 PM


MOONRISE – 7:23 pm

MOONSET – 6:45 am

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
weather forecast 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X