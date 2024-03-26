March 26: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather
Max – 37.0
Min – 24.6
RH – 29%
Rainfall – Nil
Partly cloudy sky. Haze conditions very likely to prevail during morning Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37 degrees Celsius and 24. degrees Celsius respectively.
Namaz timing
14 Ramzan
1445 H: uh
Fajar: 5:16 am
Zohar: 12:32 pm
Asar: 4: 43 pm
Magrib: 6:34 pm
Isha: 7:42 pm
Iftar (same day) 6:34pm
Saher (Next day) 4:55 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:14 am
Sunset TODAY –6:28 PM
MOONRISE – 7:23 pm
MOONSET – 6:45 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story