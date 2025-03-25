March 25: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 33.8° C

Min – 23.4° C

RH – 42%

Rainfall - 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35 deg.C and 23 deg. C respectively.

Prayer timings:

25th March. 2025

24th Ramzan

Tuesday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5: 16 am

Zohar: 12: 33 pm

Asar: 4: 43 pm

Magrib: 6: 34 pm

Isha: 7: 41 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6:34 pm

Tomorrow’s Sheri: 4:54 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06:15

Sunset TODAY – 18:27

MOONSET – 14:28

MOONRISE – 03:04