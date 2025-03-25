March 25: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35 deg.C and 23 deg. C respectively
Weather:
Max – 33.8° C
Min – 23.4° C
RH – 42%
Rainfall - 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35 deg.C and 23 deg. C respectively.
Prayer timings:
25th March. 2025
24th Ramzan
Tuesday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5: 16 am
Zohar: 12: 33 pm
Asar: 4: 43 pm
Magrib: 6: 34 pm
Isha: 7: 41 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6:34 pm
Tomorrow’s Sheri: 4:54 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06:15
Sunset TODAY – 18:27
MOONSET – 14:28
MOONRISE – 03:04
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
