March 18: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

DC Correspondent
18 March 2024 5:49 PM GMT
Weather

Max – 34.6

Min – 24.3

RH – 46 %

Rainfall – Nil

Generally cloudy sky. Light rain or thundershowers very likely to occur in the parts of the city. Haze conditions very likely to prevail. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius and and 24. degrees Celsius respectively.

Namaz timing

8 Ramzan

1445 H: uh

Fajar: 5:22 am

Zohar: 12:34 pm

Asar: 4: 45 pm

Magrib: 6:32 pm

Isha: 7:40 pm

Iftar (same day) 6:32 pm

Saher (Next day) 4:59 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:20 am

Sunset TODAY –6:26 PM


MOONRISE – 1:39 pm

MOONSET – 2:28 am

