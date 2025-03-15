March 15: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Hyderabad to see a max of 38°C with misty mornings. Check prayer, Iftar, and Sehri timings for Ramzan 15, March 16, 2025
Hyderabad: Forecast. Partly cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail in the periphery of the city during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38°C and 23°C respectively.
Weather:
Max – 38.4° C
Min – 23.3° C
RH – 27%
Rainfall - NIL
Prayer timings:
March 16 2025
15, Ramzan
Sunday
1446 H,
Fajar- 05.23 am
Zohar- 12.35 pm
Asar- 04.43 pm
Magrib- 06-32 pm
Isha- 07.39 pm
Today’s Iftar- 06.32 pm
Tomorrow’s Sehri- 05.01 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.22 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.26 pm
MOONSET – 07.24 am
MOONRISE – 08.08 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
