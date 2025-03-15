March 15: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Hyderabad: Forecast. Partly cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail in the periphery of the city during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38°C and 23°C respectively.

Weather:

Max – 38.4° C

Min – 23.3° C

RH – 27%

Rainfall - NIL

Prayer timings:

March 16 2025

15, Ramzan

Sunday

1446 H,

Fajar- 05.23 am

Zohar- 12.35 pm

Asar- 04.43 pm

Magrib- 06-32 pm

Isha- 07.39 pm

Today’s Iftar- 06.32 pm

Tomorrow’s Sehri- 05.01 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.22 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.26 pm

MOONSET – 07.24 am

MOONRISE – 08.08 pm