 Top
Home » Lifestyle » Astrology

March 15: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Astrology
DC Correspondent
15 March 2025 11:09 PM IST

Hyderabad to see a max of 38°C with misty mornings. Check prayer, Iftar, and Sehri timings for Ramzan 15, March 16, 2025

March 15: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
x
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Forecast. Partly cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail in the periphery of the city during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38°C and 23°C respectively.

Weather:

Max – 38.4° C

Min – 23.3° C

RH – 27%

Rainfall - NIL

Prayer timings:

March 16 2025

15, Ramzan

Sunday

1446 H,

Fajar- 05.23 am

Zohar- 12.35 pm

Asar- 04.43 pm

Magrib- 06-32 pm

Isha- 07.39 pm

Today’s Iftar- 06.32 pm

Tomorrow’s Sehri- 05.01 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.22 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.26 pm

MOONSET – 07.24 am

MOONRISE – 08.08 pm

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad weather news hyderabad news weather forecast namaz timing 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X