March 10: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather conditions: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/haze likely to prevail during the morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be 34 deg C and 19 deg C respectively.

Max temp: 34.6 deg C

Min temp: 19.8 deg C

RH: 40%

Rainfall: nil

Prayers:

10th March, 2025

9th Ramzan

Monday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5: 27 am

Zohar: 12: 37 pm

Asar: 4: 44 pm

Magrib: 6: 30 pm

Isha: 7: 38 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6:30 pm

Tomorrow’s Sehri: 5:05 am

Sunrise: 6.27

Sunset: 18.24

Moonrise: 15.09

Moonset: 03.48