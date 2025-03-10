March 10: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be 34 deg C and 19 deg C respectively
Weather conditions: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/haze likely to prevail during the morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be 34 deg C and 19 deg C respectively.
Max temp: 34.6 deg C
Min temp: 19.8 deg C
RH: 40%
Rainfall: nil
Prayers:
10th March, 2025
9th Ramzan
Monday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5: 27 am
Zohar: 12: 37 pm
Asar: 4: 44 pm
Magrib: 6: 30 pm
Isha: 7: 38 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6:30 pm
Tomorrow’s Sehri: 5:05 am
Sunrise: 6.27
Sunset: 18.24
Moonrise: 15.09
Moonset: 03.48
