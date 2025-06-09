June 9: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38°C and 26°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 37.5° C
Min – 25.6° C
RH – 45%
Rainfall - nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain/thunderstorms likely to occur in the city with gutsy winds (40-50)kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38°C and 26°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
9th June 2025
12th zulhijjah
Monday
1446 H:
Fajar: 4: 31 am
Zohar: 12: 25 pm
Asar: 4: 51 pm
Magrib: 6: 55 pm
Isha: 8: 12 pm
