June 9: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 37.5° C

Min – 25.6° C

RH – 45%

Rainfall - nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain/thunderstorms likely to occur in the city with gutsy winds (40-50)kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38°C and 26°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

9th June 2025

12th zulhijjah

Monday

1446 H:

Fajar: 4: 31 am

Zohar: 12: 25 pm

Asar: 4: 51 pm

Magrib: 6: 55 pm

Isha: 8: 12 pm