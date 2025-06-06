June 6: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Max & Min temperatures are likely to be around 34 and 25 Degree Celsius respectively
Weather:
Max – 35.6° C
Min – 24.6° C
RH – 45%
Rainfall - 000.0mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate Rain/ Thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Max & Min temperatures are likely to be around 34 and 25 Degree Celsius respectively.
6th June 2025
9th zulhijjah
Friday
1446 H:
Fajar: 4: 31 am
Zohar: 12: 24 pm
Asar: 4: 50 pm
Magrib: 6: 54 pm
Isha: 8: 10 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.41 am
Sunset TODAY – 18.48 pm
MOONSET – 02.01 am
MOONRISE – 14.45
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
