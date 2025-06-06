June 6: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 35.6° C

Min – 24.6° C

RH – 45%

Rainfall - 000.0mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate Rain/ Thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Max & Min temperatures are likely to be around 34 and 25 Degree Celsius respectively.

6th June 2025

9th zulhijjah

Friday

1446 H:

Fajar: 4: 31 am

Zohar: 12: 24 pm

Asar: 4: 50 pm

Magrib: 6: 54 pm

Isha: 8: 10 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.41 am

Sunset TODAY – 18.48 pm

MOONSET – 02.01 am

MOONRISE – 14.45