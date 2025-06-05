June 5: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 26°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 35.6° C
Min – 25.2° C
RH – 41%
Rainfall - 000.0mm
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light Rain/ Thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds(30-40)kmph very likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 26°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
5th June 2025
8th zulhijjah
Thursday
1446 H:
Fajar: 4.31 am
Zohar: 12.24 pm
Asar: 4.50 pm
Magrib: 6. 53 pm
Isha: 8.10 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.40
Sunset TODAY – 18.48
MOONSET – 01.29
MOONRISE – 13.58
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
