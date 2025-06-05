June 5: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 35.6° C

Min – 25.2° C

RH – 41%

Rainfall - 000.0mm

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light Rain/ Thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds(30-40)kmph very likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 26°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

5th June 2025

8th zulhijjah

Thursday

1446 H:

Fajar: 4.31 am

Zohar: 12.24 pm

Asar: 4.50 pm

Magrib: 6. 53 pm

Isha: 8.10 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.40

Sunset TODAY – 18.48

MOONSET – 01.29

MOONRISE – 13.58