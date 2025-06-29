June 29: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather

Max – 34.6

Min – 23.9

RH – 44 %

Rainfall – 00;00 mm

Partly cloudy sky, light rain or drizzle accompanied with strong surface winds very likely to occur in parts of city. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

Namaz timing

3 Muharram

1447 H: uh

Fajar: 4:35 am

Zohar: 12:29 pm

Asar: 4:56 pm

Magrib: 7:00 pm

Isha: 8: 17 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 5:45 am

Sunset TODAY – 6:54 PM

MOONRISE – 9;22 am

MOONSET – 10:19 pm