 Top
Home » Lifestyle » Astrology

June 29: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Astrology
DC Correspondent
29 Jun 2025 12:20 AM IST

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively

June 29: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
x
Weather Update. (Representational Image: DC)

Weather

Max – 34.6

Min – 23.9

RH – 44 %

Rainfall – 00;00 mm

Partly cloudy sky, light rain or drizzle accompanied with strong surface winds very likely to occur in parts of city. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

Namaz timing

3 Muharram

1447 H: uh

Fajar: 4:35 am

Zohar: 12:29 pm

Asar: 4:56 pm

Magrib: 7:00 pm

Isha: 8: 17 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 5:45 am

Sunset TODAY – 6:54 PM

MOONRISE – 9;22 am

MOONSET – 10:19 pm

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
namaz timings Weather update 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X