June 27: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31.5°C and 24°C respectively
Hyderabad:
Weather:
Max – 31.5°C
Min – 24.0° C
RH – 57%
Rainfall - 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in the city. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Max & Min temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 24 Degree Celsius respectively.
Prayer timings:
27th June 2025
1st Muharram
Friday
1446 H:
Fajar: 4. 34 am
Zohar: 12. 29 pm
Asar: 4. 56 pm
Magrib: 7. 00 pm
Isha: 8. 16 pm
Crescent sighted
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.44
Sunset TODAY – 18.54
MOONSET – 20.55
MOONRISE – 07.24
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
