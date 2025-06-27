June 27: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Hyderabad:

Weather:

Max – 31.5°C

Min – 24.0° C

RH – 57%

Rainfall - 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in the city. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Max & Min temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 24 Degree Celsius respectively.

Prayer timings:

27th June 2025

1st Muharram

Friday

1446 H:

Fajar: 4. 34 am

Zohar: 12. 29 pm

Asar: 4. 56 pm

Magrib: 7. 00 pm

Isha: 8. 16 pm

Crescent sighted

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.44

Sunset TODAY – 18.54

MOONSET – 20.55

MOONRISE – 07.24