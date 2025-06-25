June 26: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 33.0° C

Min – 23.6° C

RH – 60%

Rainfall - 000.0mm

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain/thundershowers accompanied with Gusty winds (30-40)kmph very likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C and 23°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

26th June 2025

29th Zulhijjah

Thursday

1446 H:

Fajar: 4.34 am

Zohar: 12.29 pm

Asar: 4.56 pm

Magrib: 7. 00 pm

Isha: 8.16 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.44

Sunset TODAY – 18.53

MOONSET – 20.04

MOONRISE – 06.19