June 26: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C and 23°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 33.0° C
Min – 23.6° C
RH – 60%
Rainfall - 000.0mm
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain/thundershowers accompanied with Gusty winds (30-40)kmph very likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C and 23°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
26th June 2025
29th Zulhijjah
Thursday
1446 H:
Fajar: 4.34 am
Zohar: 12.29 pm
Asar: 4.56 pm
Magrib: 7. 00 pm
Isha: 8.16 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.44
Sunset TODAY – 18.53
MOONSET – 20.04
MOONRISE – 06.19
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
