June 24: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied with gusty winds. Hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures 32 and 22 degrees respectively.

Maximum: 32.4 deg C

Minimum: 24 degrees C

RH: 64%

Rainfall: 1.5 mm

Prayers:

24 June 2025

27th zulhijjah

Tuesday

1446 H:

Fajar: 4. 33 am

Zohar: 12. 28 pm

Asar: 4. 55 pm

Magrib: 6. 59 pm

Isha: 8. 16 pm

Sunrise: 5.43 am

Sunset: 18.53 pm

Moonrise: 4.10 am

Moonset: 17.59 pm