June 23: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 24°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 34.5° C
Min – 24° C
RH – 41%
Rainfall - nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain/drizzle likely to occur in the city with gutsy winds (30-40)kmph. Hazy conditions likely during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 24°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
23rd June 2025
26th zulhijjah
Monday
1446 H:
Fajar: 4: 33 am
Zohar: 12: 28 pm
Asar: 4: 55 pm
Magrib: 6: 59 pm
Isha: 8: 16 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.43 am
Sunset TODAY – 6.53 pm
MOONSET – 4.51 pm
MOONRISE – 3.13 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
