June 23: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 34.5° C

Min – 24° C

RH – 41%

Rainfall - nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain/drizzle likely to occur in the city with gutsy winds (30-40)kmph. Hazy conditions likely during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 24°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

23rd June 2025

26th zulhijjah

Monday

1446 H:

Fajar: 4: 33 am

Zohar: 12: 28 pm

Asar: 4: 55 pm

Magrib: 6: 59 pm

Isha: 8: 16 pm

Magrib: 6: 57 pm

Isha: 8: 14 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.43 am

Sunset TODAY – 6.53 pm

MOONSET – 4.51 pm

MOONRISE – 3.13 am