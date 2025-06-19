June 18: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 24°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 34.4° C
Min – 24.2° C
RH – 48%
Rainfall - 000.0mm
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain/drizzle accompanied with Gusty winds (30-40)kmph very likely to occur in the city. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 24°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
19th June 2025
22nd zulhijjah
Thursday
1446 H:
Fajar: 4.32 am
Zohar: 12.27 pm
Asar: 4.54 pm
Magrib: 6.58 pm
Isha: 8.15 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.42
Sunset TODAY – 18.52
MOONSET – 12.43
MOONRISE – 00.18
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
