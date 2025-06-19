June 18: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 34.4° C

Min – 24.2° C

RH – 48%

Rainfall - 000.0mm

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain/drizzle accompanied with Gusty winds (30-40)kmph very likely to occur in the city. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 24°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

19th June 2025

22nd zulhijjah

Thursday

1446 H:

Fajar: 4.32 am

Zohar: 12.27 pm

Asar: 4.54 pm

Magrib: 6.58 pm

Isha: 8.15 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.42

Sunset TODAY – 18.52

MOONSET – 12.43

MOONRISE – 00.18