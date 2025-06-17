June 17: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds very likely to occur in the city. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 23 degrees respectively.

Maximum: 31.4 deg C

Minimum: 22.6 deg C

RH: 59%

Rainfall: nil

Prayers:

17th June 2025

20th zulhijjah

Tuesday

1446 H:

Fajar: 4: 32 am

Zohar: 12: 26 pm

Asar: 4: 53 pm

Magrib: 6: 57 pm

Isha: 8: 14 pm

Sunrise: 5.42 am

Sunset: 18.52 pm

Moonrise: 23.40 pm

Moonset: 10.53 am