June 17: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 23 degrees respectively
Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds very likely to occur in the city. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 23 degrees respectively.
Maximum: 31.4 deg C
Minimum: 22.6 deg C
RH: 59%
Rainfall: nil
Prayers:
17th June 2025
20th zulhijjah
Tuesday
1446 H:
Fajar: 4: 32 am
Zohar: 12: 26 pm
Asar: 4: 53 pm
Magrib: 6: 57 pm
Isha: 8: 14 pm
Sunrise: 5.42 am
Sunset: 18.52 pm
Moonrise: 23.40 pm
Moonset: 10.53 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
