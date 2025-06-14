June 14: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 32.0° C

Min – 23.0° C

RH – 68%

Rainfall - 000.1mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate Rain/ Thundershowers at times intense spells accompanied with gusty winds (40-50) kmph are very likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Max & Min temperatures are likely to be around 31 and 23 Degree Celsius respectively.

14th June 2025

17th zulhijjah

Saturday

1446 H:

Fajar: 4: 32 am

Zohar: 12: 26 pm

Asar: 4: 53 pm

Magrib: 6: 57 pm

Isha: 8: 14 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.41 am

Sunset TODAY – 18.51 pm

MOONSET – 08.04 am

MOONRISE – 21.04