June 14: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Max & Min temperatures are likely to be around 31 and 23 Degree Celsius respectively
Weather:
Max – 32.0° C
Min – 23.0° C
RH – 68%
Rainfall - 000.1mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate Rain/ Thundershowers at times intense spells accompanied with gusty winds (40-50) kmph are very likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Max & Min temperatures are likely to be around 31 and 23 Degree Celsius respectively.
14th June 2025
17th zulhijjah
Saturday
1446 H:
Fajar: 4: 32 am
Zohar: 12: 26 pm
Asar: 4: 53 pm
Magrib: 6: 57 pm
Isha: 8: 14 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.41 am
Sunset TODAY – 18.51 pm
MOONSET – 08.04 am
MOONRISE – 21.04
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
