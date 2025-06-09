June 10: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 25°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 30.2° C
Min – 24.9° C
RH – 68%
Rainfall - NIL
Forecast- Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied with gusty winds of 40-50 km/h are very likely to occur in the city. Hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 25°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
June 10 2025
13, Zulhijjah
Tuesday
1446 H
Fajar- 04.31 am
Zohar- 12.25 pm
Asar- 04.51 pm
Magrib- 06.55 pm
Isha- 08.12 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.41 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.50 pm
MOONSET – 04.31 pm
MOONRISE – 06.11 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
