June 10: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 30.2° C

Min – 24.9° C

RH – 68%

Rainfall - NIL

Forecast- Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied with gusty winds of 40-50 km/h are very likely to occur in the city. Hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 25°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

June 10 2025

13, Zulhijjah

Tuesday

1446 H

Fajar- 04.31 am

Zohar- 12.25 pm

Asar- 04.51 pm

Magrib- 06.55 pm

Isha- 08.12 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.41 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.50 pm

MOONSET – 04.31 pm

MOONRISE – 06.11 am