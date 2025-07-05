July 5: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 31.4° C

Min – 23.1° C

RH – 58%

Rainfall - 000.3mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain/thunderstorms accompanied with strong surface winds (30 - 40) KMPH are very likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 23°C respectively.

5th July 2025

9th Muharram

Saturday

1447 H:

Fajar: 4: 36 am

Zohar: 12: 30 pm

Asar: 4: 56 pm

Magrib: 7: 00 pm

Isha: 8: 17 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.47 am

Sunset TODAY – 18.54 pm

MOONSET – 01.08 am

MOONRISE – 14.17 am