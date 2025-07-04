July 4: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31.2°C and 23.2°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 31.2°C
Min – 23.2° C
RH – 68%
Rainfall - 000.0 mm (Trace) (up to 2030 Hrs IST)
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain/thundershowers accompanied with strong surface winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in the city. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Max & Min temperatures are likely to be around 31 and 24 Degree Celsius respectively.
Prayer timings:
4th July 2025
8th Muharram
Friday
1447 H:
Fajar: 4. 36 am
Zohar: 12. 30 pm
Asar: 4. 56 pm
Magrib: 7. 00 pm
Isha: 8. 17 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.46
Sunset TODAY – 18.54
MOONSET – 13.28
MOONRISE – 00.33
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
