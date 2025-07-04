July 4: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 31.2°C

Min – 23.2° C

RH – 68%

Rainfall - 000.0 mm (Trace) (up to 2030 Hrs IST)

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain/thundershowers accompanied with strong surface winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in the city. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Max & Min temperatures are likely to be around 31 and 24 Degree Celsius respectively.

Prayer timings:

4th July 2025

8th Muharram

Friday

1447 H:

Fajar: 4. 36 am

Zohar: 12. 30 pm

Asar: 4. 56 pm

Magrib: 7. 00 pm

Isha: 8. 17 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.46

Sunset TODAY – 18.54

MOONSET – 13.28

MOONRISE – 00.33