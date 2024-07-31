Top
Home » Lifestyle » Astrology

July 31: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Astrology
DC Correspondent
30 July 2024 6:37 PM GMT
July 31: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
x

Weather:

Max – 32.4° C

Min – 24.2° C

RH – 60%

Rainfall - NIL

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain or drizzle along with sustainable surface winds up to 30 kmph are very likely to occur in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 24°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

31st July 2024

24th Muharram

Wednesday

1446 H:

Fajar: 04:38 am

Zohar: 12:23 pm

Asar: 03:34 pm

Magrib: 06:50 pm

Isha: 08:08 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.55 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.49 pm

MOONSET – 03.32 pm

MOONRISE – 01.47 am

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
rain alert weather forecast namaz timing 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick