July 31: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 32.4° C

Min – 24.2° C

RH – 60%

Rainfall - NIL

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain or drizzle along with sustainable surface winds up to 30 kmph are very likely to occur in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 24°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

31st July 2024

24th Muharram

Wednesday

1446 H:

Fajar: 04:38 am

Zohar: 12:23 pm

Asar: 03:34 pm

Magrib: 06:50 pm

Isha: 08:08 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.55 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.49 pm

MOONSET – 03.32 pm

MOONRISE – 01.47 am