July 2: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 22°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 28.4°C
Min – 20.8°C
RH – 72%
Rainfall - 02.0mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)
Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm accompanied with strong surface winds (30-40) KMPH very likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 22°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
3rd July 2025
7th Muharram
Tuesday
1447 H:
Fajar: 4: 36 am
Zohar: 12: 30 pm
Asar: 4: 56 pm
Magrib: 7: 00 pm
Isha: 8: 17 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.46 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.54 pm
MOONSET – -
MOONRISE – 11.52 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
