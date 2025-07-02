July 2: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 28.4°C

Min – 20.8°C

RH – 72%

Rainfall - 02.0mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)

Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm accompanied with strong surface winds (30-40) KMPH very likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 22°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

3rd July 2025

7th Muharram

Tuesday

1447 H:

Fajar: 4: 36 am

Zohar: 12: 30 pm

Asar: 4: 56 pm

Magrib: 7: 00 pm

Isha: 8: 17 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.46 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.54 pm

MOONSET – -

MOONRISE – 11.52 am



