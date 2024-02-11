February 11: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather

Max – 32.3° C

Min – 21.4° C

RH – 50%

Rainfall - Nil

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Mist/haze conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 21°C respectively.

Prayer timings:



Fajar: 5: 43 am

Zohar: 12: 40 pm

Asar: 4: 40 pm

Magrib: 6: 21 pm

Isha: 7: 30 pm





Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.44 am

Sunset TODAY – 6.15 pm

MOONSET – 7.51 pm

MOONRISE – 7.52 am

30th Rajjab 1445 H: