February 11: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather
Max – 32.3° C
Min – 21.4° C
RH – 50%
Rainfall - Nil
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Mist/haze conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 21°C respectively.
Prayer timings:30th Rajjab 1445 H:
Fajar: 5: 43 am
Zohar: 12: 40 pm
Asar: 4: 40 pm
Magrib: 6: 21 pm
Isha: 7: 30 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.44 am
Sunset TODAY – 6.15 pm
MOONSET – 7.51 pm
MOONRISE – 7.52 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story