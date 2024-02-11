Top
Home » Lifestyle »Astrology

February 11: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Astrology
DC Correspondent
10 Feb 2024 6:40 PM GMT (Update:2024-02-10 18:41:08.0)
February 11: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
x
Stay updated with the weather, prayer timings and sunrise/sunset details
Weather
Max – 32.3° C
Min – 21.4° C
RH – 50%
Rainfall - Nil
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Mist/haze conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 21°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
30th Rajjab 1445 H:

Fajar: 5: 43 am
Zohar: 12: 40 pm
Asar: 4: 40 pm
Magrib: 6: 21 pm
Isha: 7: 30 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.44 am
Sunset TODAY – 6.15 pm
MOONSET – 7.51 pm
MOONRISE – 7.52 am


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Weather update temperatures sunrise sunset moonrise moonset 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X