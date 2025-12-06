December 6: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 29.4°C

Min – 17.9 °C

RH – 47 %

Rainfall - 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)

Partly cloudy sky. Fog/Mist conditions very likely to prevail during morning/night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 °C and 16°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

6th Dec 2025

14th Jamadi us Saani

Saturday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.29 am

Zohar: 12.17 pm

Asar: 4.05 pm

Magrib: 5.47 pm

Isha: 7.00 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.33 am

Sunset TODAY – 05.41 pm

MOONSET – 07.54 am

MOONRISE – 07.09 pm