December 6: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 °C and 16°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 29.4°C
Min – 17.9 °C
RH – 47 %
Rainfall - 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)
Partly cloudy sky. Fog/Mist conditions very likely to prevail during morning/night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 °C and 16°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
6th Dec 2025
14th Jamadi us Saani
Saturday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.29 am
Zohar: 12.17 pm
Asar: 4.05 pm
Magrib: 5.47 pm
Isha: 7.00 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.33 am
Sunset TODAY – 05.41 pm
MOONSET – 07.54 am
MOONRISE – 07.09 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
