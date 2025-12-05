December 5: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather

Max – 28.7

Min – 21.5

RH – 62 %

Rainfall – nil

Partly cloudy sky. Fog/Mist conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 °C and 19°C respectively.

Namaz timing

13th Jamadi us Saani

Friday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 28 am

Zohar: 12: 17 pm

Asar: 4: 05 pm

Magrib: 5: 47 pm

Isha: 7: 00 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:32 am

Sunset TODAY – 5: 40 PM

MOONRISE – 6:01 pm

MOONSET – 6:45 am