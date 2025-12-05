December 5: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 °C and 19°C respectively
Weather
Max – 28.7
Min – 21.5
RH – 62 %
Rainfall – nil
Partly cloudy sky. Fog/Mist conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 °C and 19°C respectively.
Namaz timing
13th Jamadi us Saani
Friday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 28 am
Zohar: 12: 17 pm
Asar: 4: 05 pm
Magrib: 5: 47 pm
Isha: 7: 00 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:32 am
Sunset TODAY – 5: 40 PM
MOONRISE – 6:01 pm
MOONSET – 6:45 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story