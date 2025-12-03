December 3: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 18°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 28.9° C
Min – 17.8° C
RH – 60%
Rainfall – 000.0mm
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Fog/mist conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 18°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
4th Dec 2025
12th Jamadi us Saani
Thursday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.28 am
Zohar: 12.16 pm
Asar: 4.05 pm
Magrib: 5.47 pm
Isha: 6.59 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.31
Sunset TODAY – 17.40
MOONSET – 05.35
MOONRISE – 16.58
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
