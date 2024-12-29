December 29: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 28.6° C

Min – 18.2° C

RH – 69%

Rainfall - Nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Fog/ Misty conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 18°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

26th Jamadi-us-Saani Sunday 1446 H: Fajar: 5. 41 am Zohar: 12. 27 pm Asar: 4. 15 pm Magrib: 5. 57 pm Isha: 7. 10 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:45

Sunset TODAY – 17:51

MOONSET – 16:20

29th Dec. 2024




