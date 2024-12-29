 Top
December 29: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

29 Dec 2024 2:08 AM IST
Representational Image.

Weather:

Max – 28.6° C
Min – 18.2° C
RH – 69%
Rainfall - Nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Fog/ Misty conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 18°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
29th Dec. 2024
26th Jamadi-us-Saani
Sunday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5. 41 am
Zohar: 12. 27 pm
Asar: 4. 15 pm
Magrib: 5. 57 pm
Isha: 7. 10 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:45
Sunset TODAY – 17:51
MOONSET – 16:20
MOONRISE – 05:12


