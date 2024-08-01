Weather

Max – 32.6

Min – 24.4

RH – 58 %

Rainfall – 0.0 mm

Generally cloudy sky. Moderate to heavy rain or thunder showers accompanied by substained surface winds very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.





Namaz timing

25 Muharam

1446 H: uh

Fajar: 4: 48 am

Zohar: 12: 32 pm

Asar: 4: 50 pm

Magrib: 6:55 pm

Isha: 8 : 08 pm





Sunrise TOMORROW – 5:55 am

Sunset TODAY –6:49 PM

MOONRISE – 2:42 am

MOONSET – 4:31 pm