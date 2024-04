Astroguide, Friday, April 12, 2024

Rahukalam: 10.30 am to 12 noon

Weather for Telangana:



Max – 35.6° C

Min – 25.2° C

RH – 38%

Rainfall - Nil



Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain is very likely to occur in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 24°C respectively.



Prayer timings:

2nd Shawwal, Friday 1445 H:



Fajar: 4: 59 am

Zohar: 12: 27 pm

Asar: 4: 37 pm

Magrib: 6: 38 pm

Isha: 7: 467 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6: 38 pm

Tomorrow’s Saheri: 4: 37 am



In Telangana

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06:01 am

Sunset TODAY – 06:31 pm

MOONSET – 10:24 pm

MOONRISE – 08:41 am



Krodhi: UttarayanaTithi: Chaitra Shukla Chavithi till 1.17 pmStar: Rohini till 12.53 am (Saturday)Varjyam: 5.09 pm to 6.42 pmDurmuhurtham: 8.36 am to 9.24 am; 12.42 pm to 1.31 pm