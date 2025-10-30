Astroguide for October 30, 2025

Hyderabad:

Weather:

Max – 24.2° C

Min – 22.8° C

RH – 95%

Rainfall – 031.7mm

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain/drizzle very likely to occur in the city. Hazy/misty conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 21°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

30th Oct 2025

7th Jamadi ul Awwal

Thursday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.13 am

Zohar: 12.10

Asar: 4.10 pm

Magrib: 5.52 pm

Isha: 7.00 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.14

Sunset TODAY – 17.45

MOONSET – —

MOONRISE – 13.18