Astroguide for October 30, 2025
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 21°C respectively.
Hyderabad:
Weather:
Max – 24.2° C
Min – 22.8° C
RH – 95%
Rainfall – 031.7mm
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain/drizzle very likely to occur in the city. Hazy/misty conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 21°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
30th Oct 2025
7th Jamadi ul Awwal
Thursday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.13 am
Zohar: 12.10
Asar: 4.10 pm
Magrib: 5.52 pm
Isha: 7.00 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.14
Sunset TODAY – 17.45
MOONSET – —
MOONRISE – 13.18
