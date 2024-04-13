Astroguide, April 13, Saturday

Krodhi: Uttarayana



Tithi: Chaitra Shukla Panchami till 12.09 pm



Star: Mrigasira till 12.52 am (Sunday)



Varjyam: 6.29 am to 8.05 am



Durmuhurtham: 6.05 am to 7.44 am



Rahukalam: 9 am to 10.30 am





Weather in Hyderabad:

Max – 34.6° CMin – 24.9° CRH – 42%Rainfall - NilForecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain is very likely to occur in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 24°C respectively.13th April 2024, 3rd Shawwal, Saturday 1445 H: