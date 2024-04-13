Top
Astroguide, April 13, Saturday

DC Correspondent
12 April 2024 6:40 PM GMT
Krodhi: Uttarayana

Tithi: Chaitra Shukla Panchami till 12.09 pm

Star: Mrigasira till 12.52 am (Sunday)

Varjyam: 6.29 am to 8.05 am

Durmuhurtham: 6.05 am to 7.44 am

Rahukalam: 9 am to 10.30 am

Weather in Hyderabad:

Max – 34.6° C
Min – 24.9° C
RH – 42%
Rainfall - Nil

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain is very likely to occur in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 24°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

13th April 2024, 3rd Shawwal, Saturday 1445 H:
Fajar: 4: 59 am
Zohar: 12: 27 pm
Asar: 4: 37 pm
Magrib: 6: 38 pm
Isha: 7: 47 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6: 38 pm
Tomorrow’s Saheri: 4: 37 am

In Hyderabad
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06:01 am
Sunset TODAY – 06:31 pm
MOONSET – 11:25 pm
MOONRISE – 09:36 am


