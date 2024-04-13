Astroguide, April 13, Saturday
Krodhi: Uttarayana
Tithi: Chaitra Shukla Panchami till 12.09 pm
Star: Mrigasira till 12.52 am (Sunday)
Varjyam: 6.29 am to 8.05 am
Durmuhurtham: 6.05 am to 7.44 am
Rahukalam: 9 am to 10.30 am
Weather in Hyderabad:
Max – 34.6° C
Min – 24.9° C
RH – 42%
Rainfall - Nil
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain is very likely to occur in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 24°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
13th April 2024, 3rd Shawwal, Saturday 1445 H:
Fajar: 4: 59 am
Zohar: 12: 27 pm
Asar: 4: 37 pm
Magrib: 6: 38 pm
Isha: 7: 47 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6: 38 pm
Tomorrow’s Saheri: 4: 37 am
Sunset TODAY – 06:31 pm
MOONSET – 11:25 pm
MOONRISE – 09:36 am
In HyderabadSunrise TOMORROW – 06:01 am
