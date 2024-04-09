April 9: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:



Max – 36.7° C

Min – 27.3° C

RH – 35%

Rainfall - Nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39°C and 27°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

9th April 2024

29th Ramzan

Tuesday

1445 H:

Fajar: 5: 02 am

Zohar: 12: 28 pm

Asar: 4: 38 pm

Magrib: 6: 36 pm

Isha: 7: 45 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6:36 pm

Tomorrow’s Saher: 4:40 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06:03 am

Sunset TODAY – 06:30 pm

MOONSET – 07:14 pm

MOONRISE – 06:19 am