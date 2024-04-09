April 9: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 36.7° C
Min – 27.3° C
RH – 35%
Rainfall - Nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39°C and 27°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
9th April 2024
29th Ramzan
Tuesday
1445 H:
Fajar: 5: 02 am
Zohar: 12: 28 pm
Asar: 4: 38 pm
Magrib: 6: 36 pm
Isha: 7: 45 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6:36 pm
Tomorrow’s Saher: 4:40 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06:03 am
Sunset TODAY – 06:30 pm
MOONSET – 07:14 pm
MOONRISE – 06:19 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story