Top
Home » Lifestyle » Astrology

April 11: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Astrology
DC Correspondent
10 April 2024 7:31 PM GMT
April 11: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
x
Astroguide

Weather:

Max – 36.8° C
Min – 24.9° C
RH – 31%
Rainfall - Nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 25°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

11th April 2024
1st Shawwal
Thursday
1445 H:
Fajar: 5: 01 am
Zohar: 12: 27 pm
Asar: 4: 37 pm
Magrib: 6: 37 pm
Isha: 7: 46 pm
Tomorrow’s Saheri: 4: 39 pm


Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.02 am
Sunset TODAY – 6.31 pm
MOONSET – 9.21 pm
MOONRISE – 7.50 am


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
astroguide 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X