April 11: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 36.8° C

Min – 24.9° C

RH – 31%

Rainfall - Nil





Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 25°C respectively.





Prayer timings:





11th April 2024

1st Shawwal

Thursday

1445 H:

Fajar: 5: 01 am

Zohar: 12: 27 pm

Asar: 4: 37 pm

Magrib: 6: 37 pm

Isha: 7: 46 pm

Tomorrow’s Saheri: 4: 39 pm









Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.02 am

Sunset TODAY – 6.31 pm

MOONSET – 9.21 pm

MOONRISE – 7.50 am