April 11: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 36.8° C
Min – 24.9° C
RH – 31%
Rainfall - Nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 25°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
11th April 2024
1st Shawwal
Thursday
1445 H:
Fajar: 5: 01 am
Zohar: 12: 27 pm
Asar: 4: 37 pm
Magrib: 6: 37 pm
Isha: 7: 46 pm
Tomorrow’s Saheri: 4: 39 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.02 am
Sunset TODAY – 6.31 pm
MOONSET – 9.21 pm
MOONRISE – 7.50 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story