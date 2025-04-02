April 02: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 33.8° C

Min – 23.2° C

RH – 36%

Rainfall - Nil

Forecast: generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/ thunder showers accompanied with lightning and gusty winds(30-40)kmph very likely to occur in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 23°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

3rd April2025

4th Shawwal

Thursday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5. 08 am

Zohar: 12.29 pm

Asar: 4.40 pm

Magrib: 6.34 pm

Isha: 7.43 pm

Todays Iftar: 6.34

Tomorrow’s Saheri: 4.47

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.08

Sunset TODAY – 18.29

MOONSET – 23.53

MOONRISE – 10.02