April 02: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 23°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 33.8° C
Min – 23.2° C
RH – 36%
Rainfall - Nil
Forecast: generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/ thunder showers accompanied with lightning and gusty winds(30-40)kmph very likely to occur in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 23°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
3rd April2025
4th Shawwal
Thursday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5. 08 am
Zohar: 12.29 pm
Asar: 4.40 pm
Magrib: 6.34 pm
Isha: 7.43 pm
Todays Iftar: 6.34
Tomorrow’s Saheri: 4.47
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.08
Sunset TODAY – 18.29
MOONSET – 23.53
MOONRISE – 10.02
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
