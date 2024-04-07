7th April: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 40.6° C
Min – 26.2° C
RH – 22%
Rainfall - Nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39°C and 27°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
7th April 2024
27th Ramzan
Sunday
1445 H:
Fajar: 5: 04 am
Zohar: 12: 28 pm
Asar: 4: 39 pm
Magrib: 6: 35 pm
Isha: 7: 44 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6:35 pm
Tomorrow’s Saher: 4:42 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06:05 am
Sunset TODAY – 06:30 pm
MOONSET – 05:11 pm
MOONRISE – 04:55 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
