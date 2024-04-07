7th April: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:



Max – 40.6° C

Min – 26.2° C

RH – 22%

Rainfall - Nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39°C and 27°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

7th April 2024

27th Ramzan

Sunday



1445 H:







Fajar: 5: 04 am

Zohar: 12: 28 pm

Asar: 4: 39 pm

Magrib: 6: 35 pm

Isha: 7: 44 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6:35 pm

Tomorrow’s Saher: 4:42 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06:05 am

Sunset TODAY – 06:30 pm

MOONSET – 05:11 pm

MOONRISE – 04:55 am