6th April: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 40.3° C

Min – 27.2° C

RH – 20%

Rainfall - Nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39°C and 27°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

6th April 2024

26th Ramzan

Friday

1445 H:

Fajar: 5: 05 am

Zohar: 12: 29 pm

Asar: 4: 39 pm

Magrib: 6: 36 pm

Isha: 7: 44 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6:36 pm

Tomorrow’s Saher: 4:43 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06:05 am

Sunset TODAY – 06:30 pm

MOONSET – 04:10 pm

MOONRISE – 04:13 am