Asia’s Cruise-First OTA Launches In India With Seamless, Tech-Led Solution To Book Global Cruise Vacations

Cruise vacations are fast gaining momentum among Indian families, young explorers, and multi-generational travellers, yet planning remains highly fragmented, often requiring separate bookings for the cruise, flights, hotels, visas, and excursions. Int2Cruises solves this problem with an all-in-one digital platform that lets users compare ships, itineraries, and real-time pricing across global cruise lines, while also offering full-service support for every element of the vacation.

Akansha Agarwal, CMO at Int2Cruises said, “Indian travellers today are confident, digitally savvy, and looking for memorable experiences. But cruise booking remains fragmented and often overwhelming. With Int2Cruises, we have built a seamless, end-to-end platform that removes the stress and adds joy to the planning process. It’s a cruise booking, the way it should be, simple, transparent, and expert-backed.”

The platform aggregates live inventory from all major cruise lines. To name a few, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea, MSC Cruises, Costa, Ama Waterways, Viking River Cruises and Disney Cruise Line allowing users to compare cabin types, fares, and departure dates in real time. With just three clicks, travellers can secure bookings with no hidden fees, zero service charges, and multiple secure payment options. Cabins can also be held for free, with the flexibility to pay later, offering convenience and control throughout the planning process.